Saint Benilde completes semis cast in PNVF Champions League

MANILA: College of Saint Benilde secured the last semifinal berth in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League after beating PGJC Philippine Navy, 26-24, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22, at the close of the eliminations Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. Opposite hitter Jacob Agassi Herrera and middle blocker Mike Adrian Balbacal scored 12 points each while James Harold Marasigan added 11 points for the Blazers, who will be joining the Cignal HD Spikers, Iloilo D'Navigators and VNS Asereht Griffins in the next round. Saint Benilde absorbed a 19-25, 21-25, 20-25 setback to Cignal HD in the opener but swept its last two matches to finish at No. 2 in Pool A. 'This was big for us as it dictated our playoff fates,' Blazers coach Arnold Laniog said after the two-hour match. The Navy fought back behind opposite hitter Joeven dela Vega, spiker Greg Dolor and middle blocker Omar Lioc to win the third set, but Saint Benilde banked on Balbacal, Marasigan, spiker Arnel Christian Aguilar a nd middle blocker Neil Ryan Manalo to clinch the set and the match. Dela Vega finished with 16 points and Dolor added 11 points. John Ashley Jacob made six spikes while Peter Quiel also contributed six points, including three blocks and one ace. Saint Benilde will face unbeaten Pool B leader Iloilo while Pool A No. 1 Cignal HD and VNS will square off in the other semifinal match of the event supported by PLDT, Ayala Land, Nuvali, Cignal, One Sports, One Sports+, Mikasa, Senoh, Foton, Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission. 'We joined the PNVF for exposure and experience. It's a reward to be in the semifinals. Iloilo is tough and undefeated with a bevy of veterans but there's no pressure on us and everything to gain,' Laniog said. Meanwhile, Cignal HD outplayed Savouge, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22, for a sweep of Pool A. Joshua Umandal had nine attacks and two aces and two aces while Mark Frederick Calado chipped in seven attacks and one aces to lead the HD Spikers. 'It's one goal at a time-advance to the playoffs,' coach Dexter Clamor said. The HD Spikers are hoping to reclaim the title they lost to the University of Santo Tomas Tigers last edition. In another Pool B match, Army subdued Air Force, 25-19, 25-14, 19-25, 25-14 or a graceful exit in the first event of the year of the PNVF. Source: Philippines News Agency