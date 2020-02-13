Sagay City cancels Sinigayan Festival in March

Adhering to the Department of Health (DOH) advisory to avoid the staging of big events due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) threat, the City of Sagay has canceled the celebration of its annual Sinigayan Festival next month.

The 24th edition of the arts and cultural event, which highlights the marine life and agricultural resources of the northern Negros city, has been slated from March 14 to 19.

On Wednesday, Mayor Alfredo MaraAon III issued executive order No. 005, canceling the upcoming festivity except the religious activities in the church and the ongoing Voice Idol of Sagay Teens and Kids.

All other planned celebrations that will draw a huge number of attendees are hereby canceled, the mayor said.

He cited DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III's advisory strongly urging the public to avoid gathering, participating in, and organizing events that draw a huge number of attendees.

The DOH is also recommending the cancellation of such planned big events or mass gatherings until further advice, he added.

We may miss the glitters and gaiety of the yearly Sinigayan celebration, however, it is necessary to minimize, if not eliminate the risk of contracting the Covid 19, MaraAon said.

The mayor added that he arrived at the decision after holding a consultation with Vice Mayor Narciso Javelosa Jr. and other stakeholders.

Earlier, the City of Bago also canceled the celebration of its 54th Charter Anniversary this week also due to the Covid 19 threat.

The southern Negros city is supposed to hold various gatherings and activities for eight days from February 11 to 19.

Source: Philippines News Agency