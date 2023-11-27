Safety Shot, Inc Hires Securities Litigation Attorney Mark R. Basile, Esq. and The Basile Law Firm P.C. – Dilution Funding and Short and Distort Experts

JUPITER, FLORIDA., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Safety Shot, Inc.(NASDAQ: SHOT) (“SHOT” or the “Company”), first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity today announced that it has retained attorney Mark R. Basile and his short and distort securities litigation firm, The Basile Law Firm P.C., to investigate recent activities surrounding the company’s stock performance and to take whatever legal action necessary to prevent potential market participants utilizing unlawful means from further hurting retail investors including the recently published research paper by Capybara Research.

Mr. Basile, a former law professor, has battled dilution funding and market manipulation for the last 8 years. In 2021, his firm secured a landmark decision against a toxic dilution funder (Adar Bays) that has set the standard to save hundreds of public companies’ tens of millions of dollars. Since that decision, his firm has vacated several federal trial court judgments and consequently many of the dilution funders have not filed suits against public companies in the last 18 months.

His firm is also pursuing several RICO actions at present against known dilution funders for the collection of unlawful debt and because of his actions, the Southern District of New York recently denied a toxic lender’s motion to dismiss RICO claims. The firm has also published articles and advice for companies that believe they may be victims of dilution, counterfeit shares and market manipulation by brokers, investment relation firms and short-sellers, a summary of which can be found at: https://www.thebasilelawfirm. com/blog

Brian S. John, CEO of Safety Shot, Inc., said “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Basile to our legal team. We are committed to legally pursue all short and distort campaigns against the company as well as all media outlets that irresponsibly reported the false, misleading and defaming Capybara Report. Mr. Basile understands how short and distort campaigns negatively affect retail shareholders and will be leading this and other litigation we plan to protect the company and its shareholders.”

Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. Safety Shot will be available for retail purchase in the first week of December 2023 at www.DrinkSafetyShot.com and www.Amazon.com. The Company plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars in the first quarter of 2024. Safety Shot plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders.

