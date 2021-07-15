SafeAI Expands to Canada, Announces New Chief Revenue Officer

Autonomous heavy equipment pioneer continues global expansion into key markets, bolsters executive team

MILPITAS, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SafeAI , a global leader in autonomous heavy equipment, today announced continued global expansion with its entry into Canada. To accelerate growth internationally, including in Canada, today SafeAI also announced that David Prusinski has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

With booming construction and mining industries, Canada is a natural next step for SafeAI’s growing business. Canada’s mining industry is one of the largest in the world, accounting for 7.8% of the country’s GDP in 2020. The country’s construction sector is also a leading contributor to the nation’s GDP, with continued opportunities for growth due to government-funded infrastructure projects. With its connected autonomous technology, SafeAI is poised to accelerate productivity in the nation’s heavy industry.

“At SafeAI, we believe autonomy has the power to create smarter, safer, more productive heavy industry. With flourishing construction and mining sectors, Canada is a natural fit for our business,” said Bibhrajit Halder, Founder & CEO at SafeAI. “As we continue to grow our business to meet rising demand for autonomy, we’re proud to also expand our executive team. With years of leadership experience, a proven track record of spearheading growth, and knowledge of the Canadian market, David brings an invaluable perspective to our team as we continue to scale our organization and transform off-road autonomous projects globally.”

Prusinski brings 25 years of experience driving growth at prominent technology companies across Canada to the CRO role. Prior to joining SafeAI, he worked for nine years at Fleet Complete, one of the fastest-growing providers of connected commercial vehicle solutions. Before that, he also held leadership roles at BlackBerry and InSystems.

“Heavy industry is on the brink of a period of mass adoption for autonomous technology,” said Prusinski. “Now that we’ve seen the value and impact of automation for safer, more efficient construction and mining sites, there is no going back. Today, I’m excited to join the team at SafeAI to drive continued expansion and help companies worldwide unlock the value of connected autonomy to improve safety, reimagine workflows, and power results.”

Expansion into Canada comes on the heels of a year of significant growth for SafeAI as the company accelerated off-road deployment of autonomous technology. In late 2020, the company announced partnerships with industry leaders—including Obayashi and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company —to expand its ecosystem and more effectively deliver autonomy at scale. Earlier this year, SafeAI announced its expansion into Australia, the world’s largest mining market, and the addition of several new executives to lead the charge. Most recently, the company announced $21 million in Series A funding to accelerate research and development and global growth.

About SafeAI

SafeAI is a global autonomous heavy equipment leader focused on advancing modern industry. SafeAI retrofits heavy equipment for autonomous applications in mining and construction to serve a massive ecosystem of industry players with complex needs. By building a software platform with the most advanced, industry-specific AI, SafeAI enables equipment owners to transform existing machines into self-operating robotic assets. The company currently is running an autonomous CAT 725 at a quarry in California. SafeAI is based in Milpitas, CA.