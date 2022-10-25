Safe Makati sees more investors coming in

As one of the safest places in the Philippines for tourists according to a travel website, Makati is looking forward to secure more investments.

The website travelsafe-abroad.com based its study on the low crime index of Makati City of only 39.55 out of 100, similar to the cities of Dumaguete and Iloilo in the Visayas.

Mayor Abby Binay also commended the Makati City Fire Station on Monday for being awarded the best-performing city fire station by the Bureau of Fire Protection – National Capital Region and the Makati City Police for earning 92.78 percent in its performance evaluation by the Southern Police District (SPD).

The SPD recognized the Makati police on October 10 for placing first in terms of unit performance evaluation for the month of September.

SPD also covers Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Pateros, Pasay and Taguig.

“Patuloy na dumadagsa ang mga kaibigan natin na gustong magtayo ng negosyo at makipag-partner sa lungsod para sa ating mga proyekto (Our friends continue to visit us to put up a business and create partnerships with the city’s projects),” Binay wrote on her newspaper column.

She said the city government is focused on improving its “ease of doing business” to earn the trust of more investors and its constituents.

Home to 42 foreign embassies, the Makati City government regularly celebrates National Days with foreign diplomats and works with them in pursuing climate action plans and disaster preparedness.

As of October, the travel website said the safest places to visit in the Philippines are Davao, Bohol, Baguio, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Makati, La Union, Palawan, Tagaytay, and Valenzuela City.

“Makati has features similar to New York, like the Ayala Triangle Gardens, which is an open park in the middle of three bustling streets. You will also find plenty of museums, shopping opportunities, pubs, restaurants, bars, and more,” the website said.

