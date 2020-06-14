SAF troopers deployed after attack on police station in Sulu

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa on Sunday ordered hot pursuit operations against unidentified armed men who attacked a local police station in Sulu on Saturday, killing two police officers and wounding two others.

Gamboa said PNP-Special Action Force (SAF) commandos and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14 troops have been deployed to go after the assailants.

He also directed Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PROBAR) regional director Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu to provide necessary medical attention to the wounded police officers.

“I directed the PROBAR to launch hot pursuit operations, and investigation in coordination with our counterparts from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to bring the suspects to justice,” Gamboa said in a statement.

Gamboa condemned the latest attack against a government installation in Sulu amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In behalf of the entire PNP, he extended condolences to the bereaved families of Cpl. Mudar Salamat and Pat. Arjun Putalan.

According to report, the Parang Municipal Police Station was fired upon by unidentified suspects at 7 p.m. on Saturday, resulting in at least 30 minutes gunfight.

Putalan and Salamat suffered fatal gunshot wounds and died later at the Parang Municipal Hospital.

Executive M/Sgt. Hamid Saribbon and Senior M/Sgt. Harold Nieva were also brought to Parang Municipal Hospital and are now recuperating under close observation by PNP doctors from PROBAR.

The suspects were last seen fleeing towards the direction of Indanan, Sulu.

All PNP units in the region were advised to be alert and vigilant to thwart similar attacks by lawless elements, Gamboa said.

Source: Philippines News Agency