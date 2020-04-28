SAF, HPG, troops deployment brings down ECQ violations

The deployment of Special Action Force (SAF) and Highway Patrol Group (HPG) personnel has been effective so far in reducing cases of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) violations.

In a statement late Sunday, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield (JTF CV Shield) commander, said that the deployment of these specialized police troops along with military personnel and armored personnel carriers last April 21, reduced cases of quarantine violations by almost 50 percent.

From a total of 3,314 ECQ violators on April 21, the figure went down to 3,306 on April 22 and to 1,585 on April 23.

Luzon posted the biggest decline in the number of ECQ violators, from 2,313 on April 22 to 1,152 on April 23.

From April 23 to April 25, Eleazar said the number of violators did not breach the 2,000 mark — 1,488 violators were reported on April 24, and 1,811 on April 25.

“We attribute this significant decrease in the number of violators recorded in the past few days to stricter implementation of the ECQ guideline through the deployment of our SAF troopers and soldiers and also when our HPG personnel started running after private vehicles,” he added.

He added that they are monitoring the situation on the ground on a daily basis in order to make immediate and necessary security adjustments in any area where an increase of ECQ violators is monitored.

The JTF CV Shield is the enforcement arm of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID). It is composed of the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Fire Protection.

It is currently waiting for specific guidelines that would be implemented for the areas that will remain under an ECQ until May 15 and those that will be under a general community quarantine starting May 1

Source: Philippines News Agency