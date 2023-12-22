Latest News

SAF commando hurt in Sulu ambush

MANILA: A member of the police's elite Special Action Force (SAF) was injured in an ambush by still unidentified attackers in Sulu province on Thursday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday. In a statement, SAF chief Maj. Gen. Bernard Banac said a team of commandos led by Capt. Mohammadizar Misuari was on an administrative-related movement when a group of armed assailants opened fire at them in Barangay Karungdong in Caluang town at around 11:45 a.m. The team managed to stand its ground and forced the attackers to withdraw. Banac said the injured SAF commando was immediately taken to the nearest hospital and is now in stable condition. Source: Philippines News Agency

