﻿Sacrifices of medical front-liners, common people hailed

President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Saturday hailed the heroism of medical front-liners and ordinary Filipinos who faithfully observe health protocols in the country’s ongoing fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a speech read by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, the Chief Executive underscored that heroism is also demonstrated by the doctors, nurses, medical personnel, and professionals who willingly stepped up to the frontlines to treat those who were sick and infected with Covid-19.

Guevarra represented Duterte as the guest of honor and speaker in the 80th Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) rites held at the Dambana ng Kagitingan atop the historic Mount Samat here.

“As of last year, over a hundred of the medical front liner, constituting a veritable heritage of our national medical expertise, have been forever lost in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. In turn, countless lives have been saved by their selfless service and sacrifice,” the President’s message said.

Duterte added that heroism was also manifested in the contribution of the ordinary Filipinos who complied with their duty of observing the minimum public health standards against the disease to mitigate the risk of further infection in the communities.

Guevarra, meanwhile, compared the sacrifices of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and other migrants to the heroism of Filipino soldiers during World War II.

“The march of the soldiers during World War II is one of the cruelest things they experienced. This is one form of heroism compared to the displacement of Filipinos working abroad,” the Secretary said during the event.

Guevarra said the migration of the Filipino people is moored by their commitment to serve family above self and their ardent desire to make real for their loved ones a future much better than what they inherited.

He added that it is this commitment that has allowed them to endure conditions far harsher than loneliness for the survival and betterment of the ones they have left behind.

“Our people’s hope to improve their loved one’s future continuously sparks in them immense courage. It is this courage, this boldness in spirit, invoked by the image of a family living a decent life that gives our national anthem’s last line, ‘ang mamatay nang dahil sa’yo (to die because of you) its most intimate meaning,” Guevarra added.

The Secretary said that the labor of those Filipinos across the seas created an improved quality of life for their families, and aided the country towards its economic rebound after two years of the pandemic.

Guevarra highlighted that heroism should also be hoped in the upcoming 2022 national and local elections in choosing the next leaders of the country.

He said the voters should again manifest their capacity to think beyond self and to vote wisely and courageously by electing a competent and forward-looking government.

The celebration has the theme “Kagitingan ng mga Beterano, Inspirasyon ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino.”

Guevarra, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko, and U.S. Charge d’Affaires Heather Variava started the day’s activity with the laying of flowers.

Bataan Governor Albert Garcia delivered the welcome remarks.

The Philippine Postal Corporation with the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporation, on the other hand, presented a commemorative stamp.

Source: Philippines News Agency