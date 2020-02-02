Sabillo to fight ex-WBO champ Kimura in Manila

- Former world champion Merlito "Tiger" Sabillo of Bacolod City will fight ex-WBO World flyweight champion Sho Kimura of Japan on Feb. 15 at the Manila Arena in Sta. Ana.

The 36-year-old Sabillo, a southpaw, lost his Asian Boxing Federation light flyweight title, as well as failed in his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) light flyweight title bid, to Edward Heno of Paranaque last Feb. 17 in Bacolod City.

He next suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jing Xiang of China last Sept. 15 for the vacant WBC Silver light flyweight title in China.

In his latest fight, Sabillo, a former WBO World minimum weight champion, lost by a TKO in the 7th round to Daniel Valladares of Mexico last April 13, 2019 in Mexico. Sabillo has promised to win again in 2020.

He has currently 27 wins with 13 knockouts against seven defeats and one draw.

Kimura, on the other hand, has 18 wins with 11 knockouts against three loses and two draws.

The 31-year old orthodox boxer has recently lost to Carlos Canizales of Venezuela by a unanimous decision in the WBA World light flyweight title last July 26 in China.

The boxing promoters are Brico Santig of Highland Boxing Promotion and Darwin Miller Depay of DMAD Boxing Promotion.

Source: Philippines News Agency