SABAH WATER WOES: DON’T BE EASILY SWAYED BY OPPOSITION – JONISTON

The people of Sabah have been urged to exercise caution and not be easily swayed by the opposition's attempts to pin the blame solely on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and his administration for the ongoing power and water problems affecting parts of the state.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai emphasised the need to avoid drawing quick judgements and look at the situation objectively by considering the complexities involved in managing these essential utilities.

The state Tourism, Culture and Environment Assistant Minister also said that the opposition's swift finger-pointing and attempts to lay the blame solely on the Chief Minister are political, adding that they too had previously led the state and were familiar with the challenges.

“The Chief Minister has been working tirelessly to address these issues and ensure that the people of Sabah have access to necessities such as electricity and water.

“It is crucial to acknowledge the continuous significant investments and initiatives undertaken by the current administration to improve Sabah's infrastructure and ensure a reliable supply of essential utilities,” he said here today.

Joniston, who is also Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) information chief and Kiulu assemblyman, was speaking at a gathering with the committee members of PBS’s Kiulu branches here.

He pointed out that the recent commitment indicated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to aid in resolving Sabah’s water supply issue reflects the Federal government's positive stance towards the leadership of Hajiji, who is also the GRS chairman.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency