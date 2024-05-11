KOTA KINABALU, Two Sabah FC import players Ramon Machado and Saddil Ramdani may have to skip their team's opening Super League match against Penang FC at the Likas Stadium tomorrow due to injuries, said head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee. He said the Brazilian striker and Indonesian winger have yet to fully recover from the injuries sustained during the recent pre-season friendly for the 2024 Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Cup. He added that two local players, winger S. Kumaahran and goalkeeper Damien Lim, are also on the crock list. "We still have time to take an overall look at their fitness levels. We won't take any risks since this is just the start of the Super League. At the same time, we are working on a different tactical approach in case our two imports can't be fielded. "Damien is definitely out for probably six to eight weeks. We will how his progress as Damien needs time to get back to his peak fitness level,' he said in a statement today. Commenting on Sabah's preparation for their opening tie against Pe nang, Kim Swee said he is expecting a tough time despite Penang having a new coach. "Penang also have some good players and played many friendlies, including arriving in Kota Kinabalu two days earlier. "This shows that Penang are taking this season's Super League seriously. We have also prepared thoroughly for the Super League campaign, especially after winning the SMJ Cup,' said Kim Swee. He also urged all Sabah fans to converge on the stadium and give the team their full backing. Source: BERNAMA News Agency