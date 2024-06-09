SABAH: LPPB TO BUILD 12 SHOP LOTS IN TONGOD WORTH RM7 MLN

KOTA KINABALU, The Housing and Urban Development Board (LPPB) will build 12 double-storey shop lots in Tongod with an estimated cost of RM7 million that will uplift and transform the district. LPPB chairman Datuk Masiung Banah, also Kuamut assemblyman, said in a statement today that the project's first phase involving the construction of six shop lots will commence on a site spanning 2.89 hectares with a cost of RM3.5 million. He said the project is expected to be completed within 18 months, adding that two units of the shop lots will be proposed for a hotel, and the rest will be utilised for commercial purposes. Masiung said each unit will be sold at prices ranging from RM565,000 to RM619,000. In March, the Economy Minister was reported to have said that hardcore poverty in Sabah was at a rate of 1.2 per cent, six times higher than the national rate of 0.2 per cent. Rafizi said the Household Income and Expenditure Survey Report 2022 indicates that the hardcore poverty rate in eight districts in the sta te is higher than the national rate, with Tongod recording the highest rate at 5.9 per cent. Source: BERNAMA News Agency