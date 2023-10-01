SABAH GOVT AIMS TO RESOLVE WATER, ELECTRICITY WOES WITHIN 2-3 YEARS – HAJIJI

The Sabah government will ensure that the water and electricity supply issues affecting the people in the state are resolved within two to three years from now, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said several measures have been put into action to increase the supply capacity of both facilities.

“The state government is taking measures to ensure that the people have access to clean water and uninterrupted electricity, which are currently major concerns. If these resources are managed properly, insya-Allah, we can resolve these two issues.

“We are a responsible government and that’s why we make careful planning and make sure that development projects are executed well and according to schedule,” he said in his speech at the Gagasan Rakyat Sabah Sulaman Division annual general meeting here today.

Hajiji said the Telibong II water treatment plant in Tamparuli, which is expected to be operational early next year, will increase the water supply capacity by 80 million litres per day (MLD) to meet the needs of areas in northern Kota Kinabalu and this district.

He said the state government has also begun constructing a water treatment plant to increase water supply from 40 MLD to 80 MLD in Kogopon, Papar, at a cost of RM380 million and is set to be completed in 2026.

“Through these efforts, coupled with an allocation of RM320 million from the federal government for short-term solutions, the water supply issue in Sabah can be addressed more effectively,” said Hajiji.

To tackle the electricity supply problems, one of the initiatives undertaken is the construction of a hydroelectric power plant and dam in Ulu Padas, Tenom. The project is expected to be launched soon by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency