S. Leyte town back to ECQ with 3 new Covid-19 cases

The local government of Libagon in Southern Leyte has decided to place its town under enhanced community quarantine after three returnees have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Sabina Ranque issued Executive Order No. 25 imposing movement restrictions in Libagon starting June 14, the day after the Department of Health (DOH) announced its first three coronavirus cases.

These include two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the United Arab Emirates and the United States, and a locally stranded individual (LSI) who returned home from Cebu City, the DOH said.

As directed, all social events, assemblies, rallies, holy mass, sports events, and other mass gatherings, except for activities related to coronavirus prevention, are strictly prohibited.

Ranque said the local government will only issue one quarantine pass per household and the bearer must not be 60 years old and above.

The directive also strictly imposes the mandatory wearing of face masks when outdoors, the “no motorcycle back ride” policy, liquor ban, and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for all ages.

The local government has implemented an alternative arrangement which is three-day work-from-home and two-day physical reporting, except for senior citizen employees and those who are immune-compromised.

“The public is advised to stay calm but vigilant and cooperate with the local authorities. Social distancing, diligent hand washing and personal hygiene, and proper cough etiquette should be observed at all times,” Ranque said.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, a total of 200 cases have been confirmed in Eastern Visayas, including 34 recoveries and zero death, the DOH said.

The region’s confirmed cases have significantly increased since the last week of May due to the arrival of returning residents, including OFWs and LSIs from Cebu and Manila.

Libagon town and the rest of Southern Leyte province have downgraded their quarantine status from ECQ to general community quarantine starting May 1, as recommended by the national Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease, for being one of the low-risk areas for coronavirus infection in the country.

Source : Philippines News Agency