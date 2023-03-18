S. Kudarat cops arrest wanted man, lady rebel

A man wanted for illegal possession of firearms and explosives and a female communist rebel were separately arrested in Sultan Kudarat province, a police official said Saturday.

Col. Christopher Bermudez, provincial police director, said in his report that operatives nabbed 67-year-old farmer Jose Hernando at his home in Barangay Saliao, Esperanza town at about 3 a.m. Friday.

Police found a hand grenade, an improvised 9-mm. 'Thomgram' machine pistol, and ammunition.

'He did not resist arrest but denied the charges against him,' Bermudez said.

At about 10:30 a.m., police also arrested a certain 'Beh' in Barangay Napnapon, Palimbang town, listed as the 77th most wanted person at the municipal level.

Bermudez said the 40-year-old woman was a member of the communist New People's Army - South Regional Command operating in the Daguma ranges in the province.

She has a warrant of arrest for attempted murder charges. A bail of PHP120,000 was recommended.

Hernando and 'Beh' are locked up at the Esperanza and Kalamansig police detention cells, respectively.

Source: Philippines News Agency