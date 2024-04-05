S.Korea welcomes UNHRC adoption of resolution vs N.Korea’s violations

MANILA : South Korea on Thursday welcomed the United Nations Human Rights Council's (UNHRC) adoption of a resolution denouncing North Korea's widespread and systematic human rights violations for the 22nd consecutive year. The resolution, adopted by consensus at the 55th regular session of the UNHRC in Geneva, also called on the North to improve its human rights record and for related countries to respect the principle of nonrefoulement. "This year, in particular, marks the 10th anniversary of the release of the U.N. Commission of Inquiry report on human rights in North Korea, and the international community has expressed deep concerns over the gross North Korean human rights situation through the adoption of the resolution," foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a commentary. The latest resolution includes updates reflecting the South Korean government's concerns, including those urging Pyongyang to abolish or amend its laws that restrict the freedom of thought, religion and expression. The U NHRC has adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights abuses every year since 2003. (Yonhap) Source: Philippines News Agency