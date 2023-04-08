S. Korea reports first locally transmitted case of monkeypox

Health authorities reported the nation's first locally transmitted case of monkeypox Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to six. The South Korean national, who has no recent overseas travel history, tested positive for the disease the previous day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The person visited a hospital with a skin rash Monday and was reported to health authorities as a suspected monkeypox case Thursday. Unlike the previous five cases in the country, which were linked to overseas travel, the latest patient had not traveled abroad within the past three months, the KDCA said. The person began experiencing symptoms around the end of March and had been in contact with others for several days. The patient is currently hospitalized and is in good health, the KDCA said. The agency did not give further details of the individual. The virus, which is traditionally confined to regions in Central and Western Africa, can cause a fever, chills, rashes and lesions, among other symptoms. South Korea's first case of monkeypox was confirmed June 22 last year, and the fifth case was reported March 13.

