S. Korea issues warning on sea-level rise after Japan quake

SEOUL: South Korea issued alerts on rising sea levels in parts of the East Sea on Monday following a major earthquake off Japan's west coast. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said a tsunami caused by a 7.6 magnitude quake hitting Ishikawa and nearby prefectures could result in a rise in sea levels off the east coast of South Korea. The KMA said the tsunami could reach the coast off the eastern city of Gangneung by 6:29 p.m. and the southeastern town of Pohang by 7:17 p.m. The KMA also estimated the tsunami will be under 50 centimeters in height, though it could increase as it reaches the shore. Following the quake, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the northwestern coast of the island of Honshu. Japanese media said torrents of water could reach 5 meters in height, though there were no immediate reports of damage. (Yonhap) This image provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration on Jan. 1, 2024, shows an area in Japan where a major earthquake was reported, prompting tsunami warnings in Japan and advisories against rising sea levels in South Korea. Source: Philippines News Agency