S. Cotabato lady prov’l board member succumbs to cancer

A first-term member of the South Cotabato provincial board has passed away over the weekend after losing her battle with cancer, her brother announced Monday. 'Lyndale is dead - my 3rd sister who died in three years,' Berteni Causing said on his Facebook page about the passing on Saturday of his younger sister Board Member (BM) Lyndale Marieta Causing at the provincial hospital here. Causing, known as 'Rat-Rat Bing' in her radio public affairs commentary program, has been fighting cancer for the past several months. 'Her death came at a time when we are still looking for funds to pay for the PHP1 million hospital bills of our mother who is fighting cancer too,' Bertini said. He said his 55-year-old sister Lyndale shared her savings of more than a million pesos to fund the medication of her mother upon learning that she had cervical cancer following last year's polls. 'When her doctor revealed her chances are very slim, Lyndale decided to give the money for the medication of our mother instead,' Berteni said. BM Causing is the third sister of Berteni who died in three years. A sister died in 2021 due to cancer and in 2002, another sister who is a nurse in Texas, USA, died from coronavirus disease 2019 complications. The late provincial board member left behind a 25-year-old daughter. 'You raised me all by yourself for the past 25 years. You are not just a mom but also a dad, a best friend, and an inspiration, thank you for everything,' Alicia Nicole said of her mother. The remains of the provincial legislator have been cremated, and the family is yet to announce the internment schedule

Source: Philippines News Agency