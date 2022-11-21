Russia’s mission notifies UN of Kiev’s brutal treatment of POWs

Russia has circulated a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as an official document of the UN Security Council and General Assembly, telling about the alleged mistreatment of Russian prisoners of war by Ukraine, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said Saturday.

“Today we have circulated as an official document of the Security Council and the General Assembly a letter to the UN Secretary-General with information about new evidence of Ukraine’s mistreatment of Russian prisoners of war and an appeal to Antonio Guterres to stop breaches of international humanitarian law by Kiev,” the diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel.

“We will keep focusing our foreign counterparts’ attention on these and other crimes of the Kiev regime at sessions of the UN SC and the UNGA,” he added.

Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal case over the mass execution of captive Russian soldiers by the Ukrainian army.

The Investigative Committee said on Friday that a video showing Ukrainian soldiers shooting at least eleven unarmed Russian servicemen who had been captured on the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic was the reason that the case was opened.

Commenting on the video, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq told reporters that the UN urged to investigate reports on human rights abuses and to bring those responsible to justice.

Source: Philippines News Agency