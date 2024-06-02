Russian shocks world No. 8 Zheng in French Open

ANKARA: Elina Avanesyan shocked world No. 8 Qinwen Zheng in the women's third round on Saturday, while Alexander Zverev barely made it to the men's fourth round in the 2024 Roland Garros (French Open). Avanesyan, the 21-year-old from Russia ranked 70th, eliminated Zheng 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6) in their third-round clash. She will take on Italian Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round. The men's world No. 4 Zverev survived a four-hour third-round battle against Dutch Tallon Griekspoor, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10-3). "Wow, I feel incredible. It was an incredible match, he's an incredible player, he's unbelievably dangerous," said Zverev. "I always struggle against him. I don't like to play him. All the credit to him, for taking it all the way. One or two points, here or there, what a fighter." Zverev will face Danish Holger Rune in the next round. Source: Philippines News Agency