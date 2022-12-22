Russian Natalya Antyukh’s Olympic gold medal disqualified

ANKARA: Russian athlete Natalya Antyukh’s Olympic gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles at the London 2012 Olympics was disqualified Thursday by the World Athletics’ Competition Department.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) notified the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about the ruling.

The action was taken because of the use of a prohibited substance or method, an anti-doping rule violation, it said in a statement.

Antyukh’s 45-day deadline to appeal to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency elapsed and the ruling is final.

“The IOC may now proceed with the reallocation of medals and the update of the IOC database,” according to the AIU.

Antyukh’s results from June 30, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2015 have been disqualified and she is serving a four-year maximum sanction for an initial violation under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules (ADR).

Antyukh, 41, won a silver medal in the women’s 4×400-meter relay and a bronze in the 400 meters at the Athens Games in 2004.

Source: Philippines News Agency