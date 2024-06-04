Russian 5th seed Daniil Medvedev eliminated from French Open

ANKARA: Russian 5th seed Daniil Medvedev was eliminated from the 2024 French Open (Roland Garros) on Monday. Australia's Alex De Minaur, the world No. 11, won against Medvedev with sets of 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 at Court Suzanne-Lenglen in Paris to reach the quarterfinals. De Minaur will face either German 4th seed Alexander Zverev or Denmark's Holger Rune in the last eight. Meanwhile, in another fourth-round match, Serbian top seed Novak Djokovic fought to beat his Argentine opponent Francisco Cerundolo in a five-set thriller at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. Djokovic won the clash with sets of 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to play against either American Taylor Fritz or Norwegian 7th seed Casper Ruud in the next round. World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus qualified for the women's quarterfinals after beating her American opponent Emma Navarro with straight sets of 6-2, 6-3 in a fourth-round match. Sabalenka will next play 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva of Russia. Kazakh 4th seed Elena Rybakina beat Ukraine' s Elina Svitolina with sets of 6-4, 6-3 to meet Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the women's last eight. The French Open will end on Sunday. Source: Philippines News Agency