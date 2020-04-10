Russia thanks PH for saving sick captain amid Covid-19 threat

The Russian Embassy in Manila thanked the Philippine government for helping a Russian captain who was ill, amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) scare.

In a Facebook post Thursday night, the Russian Embassy said Capt. Alexander Solodyannikov of the tanker “Asphalt Transporter” reportedly suffered “an attack of an unknown respiratory syndrome.”

It added that the ship’s doctor could not help him and due to the Covid-19 scare, “no country would allow him to enter to be admitted to a hospital.”

“(The) tanker was on the way to Australia and they asked a few countries to help, I don’t want to mention them, not too many actually,” Russian Embassy Press Attaché Natalia Linovitskaya said.

The Russian seafarer was picked up by a helicopter and was transported to a hospital in Metro Manila for treatment. He was eventually diagnosed with asthma, the embassy said.

The embassy repeatedly thanked the Philippines, particularly, the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“The government of the Philippines responded to the embassy’s request very quickly despite the lockdown and the quarantine measures and allowed the captain to be taken off the ship to a medical center in Metro Manila. Things were not looking good for some time, but now Capt. Solodyannikov is safe,” it said.

“Thanks to the swift and decisive actions of the Philippine government, we managed to save a life,” the embassy said.

At present, the ship is anchored near General Santos City. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency