﻿Russia restricts access to Twitter

Access to Twitter has been restricted in Russia, according to data from Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor, state-owned news agency Tass reported Friday.

Access to the social media network has been restricted based on federal law on information, information technologies, and information protection which regulates restrictions on accessing sites containing calls for a mass disorder, extremist activity, participation in mass public events conducted in violation of the established order, according to Tass.

The decision to restrict access was made by the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation on Feb. 24, it added.

Roskomnadzor, the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, said earlier that it blocked access to Facebook in response to restrictions that the company imposed on several Russian media outlets.

Source: Philippines News Agency