Russia ready to coordinate if PH interested to buy oil: envoy

Russia is ready to cooperate with the Philippines if it is interested to buy Russian oil as it looks for cheaper petroleum products amid skyrocketing prices, the Russian Ambassador to the Philippines said.

In an interview at his residence in Makati City on Wednesday, Ambassador Marat Pavlov said Russia takes note of President Ferdinand R. Marcos’ recent remarks that the Philippines may have to deal with Russia for its fuel needs.

“[W]e know that there is some interest for fuel delivery but at the same time, we understand that the crude oil it’s not so good for the Philippines because of the lack of refinery utilities and facilities, that is why we are ready to deal with this matter and our very important companies are ready to discuss it,” he said.

The envoy noted that a Russian company could invest and construct refinery infrastructure in the Philippines but it is up to the country to decide and “make a proposal to the Russian side.”

“We understand that the Filipino side would like to turn to Russia for the supplies of oil, fertilizers, and in general to continue cooperation and we are ready to do it,” he said.

Several countries have banned imports of Russian oil and gas in response to Moscow’s armed aggression against Ukraine in February 2022.

In an Oct. 5 event, Marcos said the Philippines takes a “very balanced view” on the Ukraine-Russia situation “because the truth of the matter is we may have to deal with Russia for fuel, for fertilizer”.

But he clarified that the country’s stance on the issue has been “clear” and that it would be driven by its “desire for peace”.

Last March, the Philippines joined 140 other countries that voted in favor of the United Nations resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It was also among the 142 states that voted in favor of a UN resolution in October, which rejected Moscow’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions following so-called referendums conducted from Sept. 23

Source: Philippines News Agency