Russia files $76-M lawsuit vs. Int’l Volleyball Federation

The Russian Volleyball Federation (RVF) said Friday it had filed a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), seeking compensation from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) following the cancellation of the World Cup in Russia. In an interview with the Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti, the RVF said it is seeking compensation of at least USD76.3 million from the FIVB. The sum includes a refund of the fee for the right to host the World Cup (USD40 million), a fine for unilateral termination of the agreement for the organization of the tournament (USD12 million), the reimbursement of expenses of the RVF and the organizing committee for the preparation of the tournament (at least USD23 million). The World Cup was to be held on Aug. 26 to Sept. 11 in 2022 in 10 Russian cities. On March 1, 2022, the FIVB announced that it was canceling the tournament in Russia because of the ongoing situation in Ukraine. The lawsuit against the international federation was filed on April 28, 2023. On May 3, the CAS informed the FIVB of the case and was asked to submit a brief response within 20 days.

Source: Philippines News Agency