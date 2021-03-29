Run for VP in 2022, NorMin groups urge PRRD

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Several groups from various sectors here and other parts of Northern Mindanao have joined the call for President Rodrigo Duterte to run for vice president in next year's elections.

Elvira Go, convener of the VP Digong 2022 campaign, said Friday they wanted Duterte to be elected to the second-highest position in the land "so he can continue his programs and policies, particularly on the anti-drug campaign."

Since Duterte can no longer run again as President, it would be better for him to run as vice president, she said.

“Our goal is ‘tuloy ang pagbabago, (change should continue),” Go said during a press conference, referring to the reforms introduced by the Duterte administration. “At least we have seen improvements within his six-year term as President.”

Go said their campaign is not motivated by anything other than "continuity in public service."

Groups under VP Digong 2022 campaign are set to hold a caravan on Sunday (March 28), coinciding with Duterte’s 76th birthday.

Go said the Northern Mindanao organizations under the VP Digong 2022 campaign are the Orig Roa Clan, Duterte Clan, Outkast, Go Bong Go Movement, PRRD Coalition, Iligan Group, Navarra Nation Eagles PH, S&R, Daltans Riders Groups, Dagan Day Sara, One Criminology Philippines, One CDO - UPDG, Friends of Rodrigo Duterte (FORD); The Triskelion Grand Fraternity/Tau Gamma Phi, Sara Truckers, Braveheart Dragonboat Team, Alpha Kappa Roho, Mayor Sara Duterte Alliance (MSDA), Structural Alternative Legal Assistance Group (SALAG), and Kahugpungan Federal Movement.

In a statement, the groups maintained that Duterte “could be the most fit person in the country to be the vice president of the Philippines once his term ends in 2022, given his excellent presidential track record.”

Addressing the issue recently, President Duterte said he was tired and would want to go back to a private life after his term ends next year. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency