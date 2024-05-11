KUALA LUMPUR, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will provide a live telecast of 61 of the 2024/2025 Malaysia League (M-League) matches for local football fans. The Malaysian Football League (MFL) said that RTM will provide live telecast of 52 Super League matches, eight FA Cup matches and the final of the Malaysia Cup, through TV Okey and Sukan RTM channels. 'RTM as a government broadcasting station has once again taken the initiative and responsibility to serve loyal viewers with the appearance of their favourite teams in the best action of the 2024/2025 M-League,' MFL said in a statement today. 'RTM brings live coverage of Malaysians' favourite major sports in efforts to support and inspire enthusiasm towards improving the quality of national football,' it said. Local football fans can also watch the exciting action of Malaysian football anywhere more comfortably with live streaming on RTMKlik. 'RTM has lined up sports commentators and a panel of guests who are highly experienced in the country's footba ll. 'In addition, the latest technology approach and artificial intelligence such as Augmented Reality (AR) will be used as the latest presentation approach for RTM's loyal audience,' it said. The Super League campaign starts today with three matches - PDRM FC facing Kedah Darul Aman FC, Sri Pahang FC taking on Kelantan Darul Naim FC and Terengganu FC meeting Perak FC. Source: BERNAMA News Agency