RTF ELCAC to tap P4 B fund to end insurgency in C. Visayas

The Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF ELCAC) in Central Visayas will tap more funds to bankroll projects designed to address issues seen as root causes of insurgency in Negros Oriental.

Lawyer Leocadio Trovela, regional director of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Central Visayas, on Thursday said the regional task force will seek an endorsement from Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino to tap the PHP4 billion fund from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Dino is the current Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security (CORDS) in Central Visayas.

The DBM fund, Trovela said, will be released in the form of financial assistance to the local government units (LGUs) whose proposed projects submitted to the different national government agencies as representative to the RTF ELCAC were not carried out due to budget ceiling requirement.

Meron kasing ceiling yung budget ng mga government agencies, kaya hindi nakayanan ipasok lahat (There is a ceiling for the budget of the government agencies, that's why their projects were not carried). But we need to fund those projects designed to end insurgency in their area, Trovela told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) in an interview.

The LGUs that signified intention to tap the DBM fund would still be required to submit documentary requirements, he said.

His office, he said, will facilitate the release of the funds.

What we did with the DBM was to explore one window where funds can be readily available in a form of financial assistance to the LGUs. Our agreement is that the DILG will just facilitate so that these LGUs can have access to the funds to finance the projects proposed even by the barangays, Trovela said in Filipino.

The fund is accessible this year, he added.

Dino, meanwhile, said in a message sent to the PNA that he will verify with the DBM the mechanics in tapping the budget.

The fund from DBM will be on top of the fund that Central Visayas LGUs can access from different agencies to finance the projects they proposed to the different clusters of the RTC ELCAC.

Dino said some of the projects approved by the Regional Development Council (RDC 7) during its full council meeting in Cebu City last Feb. 28 were intended for insurgency affected LGUs, particularly in Negros Oriental.

Many of those projects were proposed during the Dagyawan sa Barangay in Dumaguete City on Sept. 10, 2019, he said.

There will also be projects to be endorsed by the LGUs to the joint Regional Peace and Order Council, he added.

