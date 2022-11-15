RT-PCR remains mandatory in Davao hospitals amid relaxed MPHS

Local government and private hospitals still require mandatory reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing of patients for admission amid the city’s relaxed minimum public health standards, a health official said Monday.

In a radio interview, Dr. Michelle Schlosser, Davao City Covid-19 Task Force spokesperson, said RT-PCR testing for patients before admission is still essential to make sure that they are negative for the virus.

“Imagine if they are positive, and they’ll be joined with other sick people who are vulnerable to the disease, the transmission will be a lot faster,” she said.

Schlosser clarified, however, that RT-PCR testing costs for private hospital admission will be shouldered by the patients as they are for personal purposes.

RT-PCR testing for patients in government hospitals like the Southern Philippines Medical Center in this city is free, she said.

She said rapid antigen testing, being a non-confirmatory procedure, is not the best option in admitting patients to hospitals, and only RT-PCR testing could guarantee that patients and medical front-liners are protected.

“Only patients for hospital admission are required to undergo RT-PCR tests, unlike before, their watchers are also mandated to comply with the swab testing,” she said.

Face masks remain mandatory within the hospital’s premises among patients, watchers, front-liners, and out-patients, she added.

