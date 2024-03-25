RPOC-6 backs ‘stable internal peace, security’ declaration for NegOcc

BACOLOD CITY: The Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC)-Western Visayas (Region 6) approved the declaration of a state of stable internal peace and security (SIPS) in Negros Occidental during its first quarter meeting in Bago City, just south of Bacolod, on Monday. Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, who chairs the RPOC-6, said that with the approval of the SIPS in Negros Occidental, the same status will also be declared in Negros Oriental. Lacson, however, said the SIPS declaration does not mean that the troops of the Philippine Army will already leave Negros Island. 'It only just shows that the campaign against the local terrorist groups is really gaining ground. That is why the membership of the RPOC supported the resolution,' he told reporters. Lacson said that after SIPS status of Negros Occidental was approved by the RPOC-6, the resolution will be presented to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who is expected to be invited to declare a state of SIPS in Negros Island. 'They are trying to do it by April or the latest, May,' he added. The 3rd Infantry Division (ID) recommended the declaration of a state of SIPS in Negros Occidental after government troops dismantled all five guerrilla fronts of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army in Negros Island. These are the Central Negros 1, Central Negros 2, South East Front, Northern Negros Front and South West Front. Lacson earlier said he hopes that 'investors will feel more confident' coming here 'knowing that there is peace and order' in Negros Occidental. 'We've always wanted to reach that level that there is stable peace and order situation,' he said. Last month, Maj. Gen. Marion Sison, commander of 3ID, said having the SIPS status in a locality would attract investments, generate jobs and bring more opportunities to its people. 'The conditions have been met in Negros Island and the SIPS can now be formally declared by our concerned local chief executives,' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency