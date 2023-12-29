Roxas Blvd-EDSA flyover-northbound reopens Dec. 30

MANILA: The northbound lane of the Roxas Boulevard-EDSA flyover in Pasay City that underwent repairs for four days will be opened on Saturday night. The Department of Public Works and Highways-National Capital Region (DPWH-NCR) announced in a social media post on Friday that motorists will be allowed starting 11 p.m. on Dec. 30. On Friday, DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan and DPWH-NCR Director Loreta Malaluan inspected the status of the ongoing installation of two remaining expansion joints. The DPWH-NCR said the replacement will strengthen the integrity of the bridge and increase its moving capacity for the safety and convenience of motorists. The officials assured that the project conforms to the safety standard of the DPWH and that the timelines are strictly followed by the contractor. The four-day rehabilitation started on Dec. 26. Source: Philippines News Agency