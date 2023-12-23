Latest News

Roxas Blvd-EDSA flyover northbound closed Dec. 26-30

MANILA: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Saturday said installation works will be conducted on the Roxas Boulevard-EDSA flyover (northbound) in Pasay City next week. In an advisory posted on social media, the DPWH-South Manila District Engineering Office (SMDEO) said the four-day works will start on Dec. 26. The SMDEO will install the two remaining expansion joints on the Roxas Boulevard EDSA Flyover covering the damaged portions on the northbound directions, according to the advisory. The DPWH advised motorists headed northbound of traffic slowdown and to take alternate routes. DPWH assured the public that the remaining works will be finished on time. Source: Philippines News Agency

