MANILA: Rower Joanie Delgaco became the first female rower of the Philippines to qualify for the Olympics after clinching a Paris Games ticket at the World Rowing Asian and Oceania Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta and Asian Rowing Cup in Chungju, South Korea on Sunday. The 26-year-old finished fourth in the 2,000-meter women's single sculls to join 10 other Filipinos who have already made it to the Paris Olympics slated July 26 to Aug. 11 this year. "Sobrang saya. Nakita ko na lahat ng paghihirap ko. Di ko ine-expect 'to (Very happy. This is the result of all my hard work. I didn't expect this)," Delgaco, a native of Iriga City, Camarines Sur, told Radyo Pilipinas. Edgardo Maerina (1988 Seoul), Benjamin Tolentino Jr. (2000 Sydney), and Cris Nievarez (2022 Tokyo) were the other rowers who previously made it to the Olympics. On Friday, Filipino-American gymnast LeVi Jung-Ruivivar also earned a trip to Paris after bagging the silver medal in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar. She became the third gymnast to qualify after Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan. 'Eleven, formally, and counting,' Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino posted on Sunday. "Congratulations to our new qualified Olympians. Their dedication, perseverance and exceptional talent are an inspiration to us all.' Weightlifter Rosegie Ramos is unofficially the 12th Filipino to qualify, pending the International Weightlifting Federation's official announcement of the roster for the Games. The country is also guaranteed three more qualifier under the universality rule -- one in athletics and two in swimming. 'We expect more of our athletes to be in Paris as the qualifiers in various sports are still being conducted,' Tolentino, also president of the cycling association, said. Hoping to qualify are Robyn Brown (athletics), Kurt Barbosa (taekwondo), Cris Nievarez (rowing), brothers Keisei and Shugen Nakano (judo), Yuta Watanabe (judo), Jericho Francisco (skateboarding), Patrick Coo (BMX cycling), Shagne Yaoyao (MTB cycling), Emma Malabuyo (gymnastics), golfer Bianca Pagdanganan, and boxers Carlo Paalam, Criz Laurente, Hergie Bacyadan and Rogen Ladon. The other Paris-bound athletes are pole vaulter Ernest John 'EJ' Obiena; boxers Eumir Felix Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas; and weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Erleen Ann Ando and John Febuar Ceniza. Source: Philippines News Agency