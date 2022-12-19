Rough seas force suspension of travel in Surigao Norte, Dinagat

BUTUAN CITY: Sea travels in the provinces of Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands were temporarily suspended by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Monday morning due to rough sea conditions.

In an advisory, the PCG Surigao del Norte ordered the momentary stoppage of sailing vessels with 250-tonnage below as strong winds brought about by the northeast monsoon continue to affect the area.

The order was signed by Romeo Dax Calamaya, the station commander of the PCG in Surigao del Norte.

“All vessels and watercraft are advised to follow the guidelines as a safety and precautionary measure,” Calamaya said.

The PCG also advised vessels that are allowed to sail to take precautionary measures and in monitoring the prevailing weather disturbance.

A written request to the PCG is also required for operators of vessels that intend to take shelter amid the weather condition in the area.

Source: Philippines News Agency