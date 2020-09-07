Roque in self-isolation after aide contracts Covid-19

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has placed himself under isolation in his home after one of his security aides tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Roque said his security aide tested positive for Covid-19 last Saturday.

“Nag positive ang aking isang security detail. Wala naman akong sintomas (My security detail tested positive. I have no symptoms), but we’re following protocol po,” he said in a virtual presser on Monday.

In a statement, he also clarified that his coronavirus-infected security aide is in charge of his vehicle.

However, he said there was no need for reporters and other media workers to self-isolate since his aide never left his vehicle.

“There is no need for the media who covered me during last Saturday’s event to quarantine since my aide who tested positive did not leave the vehicle,” he said.

Roque also assured that he tested negative for the virus.

“I myself got tested for Covid-19 last Saturday and it yielded a negative result,” he said.

Despite testing negative, he opted not to physically attend President Rodrigo Duterte’s meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) in Malacañan Palace scheduled Monday night.

Instead, he will be attending the meeting via video conferencing.

“Tuloy po iyong pagmi-meeting sa ilang mga miyembro ng Gabinete. Hindi po ako physically makakarating dahil nga (The meeting with select members of the Cabinet will push through. I won’t physically be there because) I’m on isolation pero (but) I will join online po,” he said.

The Presidential Security Group continues to be on “high-alert” status over the health and safety of the President despite the easing of quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila.

Screening procedures such as mandatory rapid antibody detection testing and disinfection of engagement areas are still in effect.

A “no invitation, no entry” policy is still being imposed on all visitors and guests in Malacañang.

Duterte’s attendance will be restricted to small group private meetings while engagements that require large crowd gatherings would be discouraged. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency