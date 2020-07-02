Roque apologizes for viral Ocean Adventure visit photos

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Thursday apologized after photos of him in the water with dolphins in Ocean Adventure in Subic, Zambales went viral, assuring that no quarantine protocols were violated.

Netizens earlier criticized Roque’s actions amid quarantine restrictions, especially since one of the photos showed him conversing with two people without wearing a face mask.

“I recognize po na mayroon siguro talagang mga iba diyan na na-offend doon sa nakita nilang mga larawan. At para doon po sa mga na-offend ko ay paumanhin po ‘no dahil tao lang po (I recognize that there may be those who were offended by the photos. To them, my apologies. I’m just human),” he said in a virtual presser.

Roque assured that the incident would not happen again, hopeful that Metro Manila and other parts of the country would also transition to the least strict modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

He, however, insisted that he did not violate any quarantine protocols because he is from the area and is also considered an authorized person outside residence (APOR) as he was permitted to travel due to his hog farm business.

“Dati na po akong APOR, dahil pagkain po ang aking naging negosyo (I have always been an APOR because I’m in the food business),” Roque said in a virtual presser.

He explained that he could not neglect his business because it was at the verge of going bankrupt, noting that Zambales had already transitioned into MGCQ last July 1.

“Umuwi ako dahil kinakailangang tingnan ko iyong nalulugi ko na mga ventures, super lugi po iyan (I went home because I needed to check my business ventures),” he said.

According to Roque, he only decided to see the dolphins as a “side trip” after doing business there.

“It was not a trip intended for leisure. It was a side trip kumbaga, and I really intended na mga (to stay there for) one hour lang iyan, dahil alam ko limitadong oras (because I know time is limited),” he said.

Roque also said swimming, a non-contact sport, is allowed in areas under MGCQ.

“Ang katabi ko naman po mga dolphins, hindi naman po tao. So, wala po akong nilabag na regulasyon (I was beside dolphins, not people. So I did not violate any regulation),” he said.

Roque, meanwhile, explained that his job as presidential spokesperson gives him little time for taking vacations, which was why he took the opportunity to see the dolphins while doing business.

“Iyong trabaho ko po walang Sabado/Linggo. So kinakailangan po, kung kinakailangan mag-break, isingit mo kung kailan mo maisisingit ‘no (My job has no Saturday and Sundays. So if I need to take a break, I have to squeeze it into my schedule),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency