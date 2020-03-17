RoosterBio Partners with Senti Biosciences to Rapidly Translate Gene Circuit Cell Therapy into the Clinic

Collaboration leverages cGMP clinical hMSC systems to accelerate gene modified cell therapy for solid tumors.

FREDERICK, Md., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RoosterBio Inc. announces a clinical supply and manufacturing collaboration agreement with pioneering gene circuit company Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Senti) to accelerate the clinical translation of Senti’s gene-modified cell therapies for ovarian cancer and other solid tumor indications. The collaboration will leverage RoosterBio’s human mesenchymal stem/stromal cell (hMSC) bioprocess systems, rapid product and process development platform, and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP)-compliant, hMSC-focused manufacturing capabilities.

“Gene-modified cell therapies are one of the most important segments in our industry, and we are excited to help Senti Biosciences accelerate its technology into the clinic,” said RoosterBio’s Founder & Chief Product Officer Jon A. Rowley, PhD. “Our collaboration reflects the importance of strategically positioned gene engineering platforms that are designed for rapid clinical translation. RoosterBio’s goal of radically simplifying hMSC product development, process development and clinical manufacturing are being leveraged to move the field of cell therapy forward.”

“Gene circuits have the potential to lead the next wave of cell and gene therapies to address the high unmet need in difficult-to-treat cancers, such as ovarian cancer,” said Philip Lee, PhD, Senti’s Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with RoosterBio to accelerate clinical development of our novel gene circuit MSC-based therapies to help bring those therapies to patients as efficiently and safely as possible.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Senti will apply its novel gene circuit technology to hMSCs produced by RoosterBio’s breakthrough CliniControl™ hMSC manufacturing platform. In addition, Senti will employ RoosterBio for external development of hMSC supply and expansion, including bioreactor scale-up and industrialized large-scale manufacturing unit operations.

RoosterBio’s proprietary, clinically relevant product portfolio was introduced in 2017 under the CliniControl brand name with the promise to radically simplify multiple steps in therapeutic development. CliniControl is the first hMSC product to be commercialized as off-the-shelf, cGMP-compliant working cell bank and bioprocess media systems.

Rowley added, “We’ve shown that our CliniControl products can uniquely deliver and continue to drive unparalleled efficiencies and economies of scale in clinical and commercial hMSC manufacturing, helping our customers accelerate the development of exciting new cell therapy products.”

About RoosterBio, Inc.

RoosterBio, Inc. is a privately held cell manufacturing platform technology company focused on accelerating the development of a sustainable Regenerative Medicine industry, one customer at a time. RoosterBio’s products are high-volume, affordable, and well-characterized adult human mesenchymal stem/stromal cells (hMSCs) paired with highly engineered media systems. RoosterBio has simplified and standardized how living cells are purchased, expanded, and used in development, leading to marked time and costs savings for customers. RoosterBio’s innovative products are ushering in a new era of productivity and standardization into the field. Visit www.roosterbio.com .

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences is a next-generation therapeutics company that is developing gene circuits and programming cells for tremendous therapeutic value. Senti’s mission is to outsmart complex diseases with more intelligent medicines that will transform people’s lives. By programming cells to respond, adapt and make decisions, Senti is creating smarter therapies with computer-like logic, enhanced functionality and greater therapeutic control.

Senti’s product candidates address major challenges in cancer treatment. To overcome cancer immune evasion, Senti is building cell therapies equipped with combinatorial arming gene circuits to elicit broad and sustained anti-tumor immune responses. Senti is also developing next-generation cell therapies that more precisely target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue.

Senti Biosciences is based in South San Francisco and was founded in 2016 by Drs. Tim Lu, Philip Lee, Jim Collins and Wilson Wong. Senti is proud to count NEA, 8VC, Amgen Ventures, Lux Capital, Menlo Ventures, Pear Ventures, Allen & Company, Nest.Bio, Omega Funds, Goodman Capital, and LifeForce Capital among its investors.

