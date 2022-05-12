﻿Romualdez says speakership lies in colleagues

The decision of whether he will be the next Speaker will mainly depend on the decision of the new set of members of the House of the Representatives, said Leyte 1st district Representative Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

After the news broke out that Romualdez is being eyed as the next House leader, the solon said he will be honored to accept any endorsement.

“We leave it to the discretion and to the sound judgment of the members of the House of Representatives,” Romualdez said in a brief interview on Thursday.

The House majority leader was re-elected for a second term as representative of Leyte’s 1st congressional district garnering 181,480 votes. He ran unopposed in this year’s elections.

He also represented Leyte’s first district for three straight three-year terms, from 2007 to 2016, then returned to the seat for a fresh term in 2019, taking over from his wife, Yedda Marie Romualdez, who is now a representative of Tingog party-list.

Romualdez is the first cousin of presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

He is the son of former ambassador and Leyte governor Benjamin Romualdez, the younger brother of former First Lady Imelda Romualdez-Marcos.

Romualdez vowed to help Leyte province recover from the impacts of the pandemic by revitalizing the local economy.

Source: Philippines News Agency