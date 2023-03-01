Romualdez offers P500-K reward for arrest of Salilig’s killers

MANILA: Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Wednesday offered a PHP500,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible for the death of John Matthew Salilig, who allegedly died of hazing.

In a statement, Romualdez said the reward is to encourage individuals to come forward and coordinate with the authorities “to help in the arrest and prosecution of the suspects, or those who have knowledge behind the death of Salilig.”

He condemned the gruesome killing of the Adamson University chemical engineering student, stressing that “a loss of life is not acceptable in a civilized society like ours.”

“Brothers do not kill brothers. Frat-related or not, any crime that results to death deserves utmost condemnation,” Romualdez said.

He denounced the perpetrators as "wala silang pagpapahalaga sa buhay" (they have no respect for life), as they should have taken Salilig to the hospital instead of dumping his body in an open field in Imus, Cavite.

“Kung ako na hindi kamag-anak ng biktima ay hindi matanggap ang ganitong karumal-dumal na krimen (If I, who is not related to the victim, cannot accept this gruesome crime), how much more ang kanyang mga magulang at pamilya (his parents and family),” he lamented.

In view of this, Romualdez assured that the House of Representatives is committed to working with concerned law enforcement agencies to ensure a safer and more secure environment for Filipinos.

“It is important that we take a proactive step to help our law enforcement agencies bring criminals to justice,” Romualdez said.

Salilig was recently found dead in the city of Imus, Cavite.

Initial police investigation showed that Salilig was attending the initiation rites of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity in Laguna province on Feb. 18 and was later reported missing.

NBI parallel probe

Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Mico Clavano said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct a parallel investigation into the alleged hazing death of the 24-year-old engineering student.

"The Department condemns any violation of Republic Act 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Law. However, we will await any case that will be filed before our prosecutors. We hope to shed light on this issue,” Clavano told the reporters on Wednesday.

“Rest assured any forthcoming case will undergo diligent evaluation. If probable cause with reasonable certainty of conviction is found, we will prosecute the case until the perpetrators of this crime are finally brought to justice," he added.

Passed in 1995, the Anti-Hazing Law regulates initiation rites and prohibits physical harm and violence against applicants.

It mandates that no initiation rites shall be allowed without prior written notice to the school authorities or head of organization seven days before the event where at least two representatives of the school or organization must be present.

The law also states that “if the person subjected to hazing or other forms of initiation rites suffers any physical injury or dies as a result thereof, the officers and members of the fraternity, sorority or organization who actually participated in the infliction of physical harm shall be liable as principals.”

Life imprisonment will be imposed on individuals involved if initiation rites result in death, rape, sodomy, or mutilation.

Adamson University and the Tau Gamma Phi-Imus chapter have issued statements condemning the acts during the hazing which allegedly led to the death of Salilig

