Romualdez looks forward to PH visit of Japanese lawmakers

MANILA: House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Friday said he is looking forward to a possible visit of Japanese lawmakers to the country, saying this would further boost the friendship and bilateral ties between the Philippines and Japan.

“I look forward to a possible Philippine visit of Japanese legislators because this would serve to further broaden the long-standing good relations between the two countries," the House Speaker said.

This developed after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. formally invited members of the Japanese parliament during the meeting of the Japan-Philippines Parliamentary Friendship League (JPPFL) held Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

The President said a visit to the Philippines would accord the Japanese lawmakers the opportunity to personally witness the positive results of the various assistance programs provided by the Japanese government to the Filipino people.

“I really hope our friends from the Japanese Parliament could visit us in the Philippines as this would go a long way to further deepen the mutually-beneficial bilateral relations that the two countries have nurtured over the past decades,” Romualdez said.

Romualdez added that the official visit of their Japanese counterparts would likewise provide a venue for exchanges of ideas on the best parliamentary practices and innovations to the common challenges facing both countries amid recent developments in the region and the world.

The supposed visit, according to the Speaker, could be arranged to happen in July this year, which would coincide with the celebration of the 67th anniversary of the normalization of the diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Japan.

“That would be the best time for the visit of our Japanese friends as it would lend symbolic significance to another milestone in our bilateral relations. But if that is not possible, they would be most welcome anytime,” Romualdez said.

But no matter when the visit might occur, Romualdez said he is quite sure that the famous and highly rated Filipino hospitality would always be there to reciprocate the warm reception accorded by Japanese leaders to the Philippine delegation during President Marcos’ working visit to Japan.

Aside from Speaker Romualdez, the Filipino lawmakers and members of the Cabinet who joined President Marcos during the JPFFL meeting included former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo; Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri; Special Assistant to the President, Secretary Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr.; and Senator Mark Villar.

The other panel was led by Japanese House of Representatives Chairman Moriyama Hiroshi and Vice Chairmen Okuno Shinsuke, Takemi Keizo, and Nakagawa Masaharu.

On Thursday, the two countries signed in Tokyo seven key agreements, witnessed by President Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, covering areas such as humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, infrastructure, agriculture, and digital cooperation.

After meeting with key Japanese government officials in Tokyo, President Marcos will be meeting with top Japanese business leaders to promote the Philippines as an ideal destination for direct foreign investments before flying back to Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency