Romualdez: Freedom not only a privilege but a responsibility to fight

CITY OF MALOLOS: House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said Wednesday that the freedom Filipinos are enjoying is not only a privilege but entails a responsibility to fight for it. "We, as Filipinos in the new generation, have responsibilities to continue the fight for freedom," he said during the commemoration of the 126th year of Philippine independence held at the Barasoain Church in this city on Wednesday. He cited that the battle is not only against conquerors but also against poverty, corruption, and lack of justice. "Ang araw na ito ay hindi lamang pagbabalik-tanaw sa ating makulay na kasaysayan. Pagkakataon din ito para tayo ay magkaisa sa pagbuo ng isang mas maunlad at makatarungang lipunan (This day is not only looking back into our colorful history but it is also a chance for us to be united in building a more progressive and fair society)," Romualdez said. Bulacan Governor Daniel R. Fernando agreed with the Congress leader that freedom is affiliated with a responsibilit y to society. 'Sa ating makabagong panahon, ipagpatuloy natin ang labang kanilang nasimulan. Sikapin nating itaguyod ang tunay na kalayaan - kalayaan sa gutom at kahirapan, kalayaan mula sa iba't ibang uri ng pagmamalupit at karahasan, at kalayaan mula sa kamangmangan at baluktot na kaisipan (In our modern times, let us continue the fight they began. Let us strive to uphold true freedom - freedom from hunger and poverty, freedom from different forms of cruelty and violence, and freedom from illiteracy and twisted reasoning)," Fernando said. This year's Independence Day celebration is anchored on the theme "Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan." and was made possible by the joint efforts of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the provincial government of Bulacan, and the city government of Malolos. A flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremonies were held at the monument of Emilio Aguinaldo outside the historical Barasoain Church led by Romualdez and Fernando. Other officials who witnessed the event were Vice Governor Alexis Castro; Brig. Gen. Jose S. Hidalgo Jr., Police Regional Office 3 (Central Luzon) director; Malolos City Mayor Christian Natividad; Vice Mayor Miguel Alberto Tengco Bautista; Gina Batuhan, National Historical Commission of the Philippines Chief Historic Sites Development Officer; and Bishop Dennis Villarojo. Source: Philippines News Agency