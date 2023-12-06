Romualdez Encourages New Lawyers to Uphold Ethical Standards

Manila - House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez congratulated the successful examinees of the recent Bar exams, urging them to embody ethical conduct and fairness in the legal field. Addressing the new barristers as the 'Future Protectors of Justice,' Romualdez, a lawyer himself, emphasized the significant responsibility they hold in shaping the nation's legal landscape.

According to Philippines News Agency, who is also the president of the Philippine Constitution Association (Philconsa), the achievement of passing the Bar exam goes beyond personal victory; it reflects a commitment to integrity and honor in the legal profession. "Your role is pivotal in restoring decency in our field and ensuring that justice prevails in society," he stated. Founded in 1961, Philconsa is dedicated to defending and preserving the Constitution, with a membership comprising judges, justices, and legal experts.

Romualdez also offered encouragement to those who did not pass, advising them to view the experience as a stepping stone to future successes. "The journey to becoming a lawyer requires intelligence, grit, and perseverance. Every challenge is a chance to grow stronger," he remarked. He acknowledged the dedication and hard work of all aspiring lawyers, wishing them a bright and impactful career. Out of 10,387 applicants for the Bar exam, 3,812 passed, marking a 38 percent success rate.