Romualdez denounces allegations of bribery in People’s Initiative

MANILA: Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez on Tuesday categorically denounced allegations of unethical practices in the ongoing gathering of signatures for a People's Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution, saying such actions erode democratic foundations. In a statement, he said while the House respects and supports the People's Initiative as an independent citizen-driven process, its role is limited only to facilitating and encouraging democratic participation without direct involvement in signature collection. 'I vehemently denounce any allegations of bribery or unethical practices in persuading citizens to sign the petition for the People's Initiative. Such actions, if true, would violate the initiative's spirit of honest and voluntary participation and erode our democratic foundations,' Romualdez said. 'The House does not endorse or sanction direct participation by its members in signature gathering, ensuring the process's integrity and independence remains intact,' he added. Romualdez issued the statement in response to the discourse surrounding the People's Initiative. Some sectors have alleged payoffs and misrepresentations in the signature campaigns for charter change, including allegations that the House leadership is behind the People's Initiative. Romualdez said the House of Representatives remains committed to supporting the People's Initiative, saying it is an 'essential democratic process' that stands as a direct expression of the people's will, and provides a means for citizens to propose constitutional amendments. He clarified, however, that the House's commitment is 'to ensuring that proposals are processed in accordance with legal and constitutional guidelines, maintaining the integrity of our Constitution in subsequent legislative actions.' 'We are committed to ensuring that proposals are processed in accordance with legal and constitutional guidelines, maintaining the integrity of our constitution in subsequent legislative actions,' Romualdez said. Romualdez reiterated his call fo r the entry of foreign capital and direct investments, which he said is crucial to the Philippine economy. 'It necessitates a reexamination of the constitution, particularly its economic provisions, to remove growth barriers,' he said. The House leader said the recent collaboration with the Senate, led by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and the filing of Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6, reflects a 'unified commitment to constitutional reform.' Zubiri led the filing of RBH 6 on Jan. 15 to rewrite specific economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. Source: Philippines News Agency