ROMPIN BUS TRAGEDY: DEAD VICTIM MANAGED TO ASK ABOUT SON’S CONDITION

ROMPIN, The late Hasnatul Adilah Hassan, 48, who was killed in an accident on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near the Bahau junction here, today had time to ask how her son was before she breathed her last at the scene of the incident. The matter was shared by her colleague Asmaniza Mohamad, 50, who said the deceased, who was a senior assistant at Sekolah Kebangsaan Jeram, Melaka, was found lying on her back outside the bus. "The deceased had time to ask about the condition of her youngest son who was also on the bus, I said her son was on the bus, a friend of ours had time to teach him how to speak," he told reporters when met at Muadzam Shah Hospital's Forensic Medicine Unit here, today. Sharing the anxious moment, Asmaniza, known as Cikgu Za, said that at the time of the incident, he was sleeping at the back of the bus, but was shocked when he was hit by another passenger after the bus overturned. "It was really dark and the only sound was a crash, I tried to open the emergency door but couldn't but managed to get out through the small door at the top of the bus," he said. He said that after getting out, he managed to help some other friends who were on the bus before they were taken to Muadzam Shah Hospital for further examination. It is understood that Hasnatul Adilah's son, Farouq, 12, was treated in the yellow zone of Muadzam Shah Hospital. The road accident has killed three individuals so far including Hasnatul Adilah as well as another teacher Hamzah Ahmad, 60, and the second driver of the bus known as Mohd Adi Hasan, 29. In the incident around 1 am, the bus carrying 39 passengers and two drivers overturned on the slope of the road after losing control and hitting a trailer carrying a load of iron rod rolls. The bus was reported to be carrying teachers on its way from Sekolah Kebangsaan Jeram Masjid Tanah, Melaka with their children to Terengganu to attend a benchmarking programme. Source: BERNAMA News Agency