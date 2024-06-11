ROMPIN BUS CRASH: EIGHT VICTIMS STILL RECEIVING TREATMENT IN HOSPITAL

PEKAN, Eight victims of Sunday's tour bus crash at Jalan Kuantan-Segamat, Rompin are still receiving treatment in hospitals in Kuantan, Segamat and Melaka, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni. He said five of them are receiving treatment at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) in Kuantan, two at Hospital Segamat, Johor, and one at a private medical centre in Melaka whereas 27 victims who were injured in the accident have been allowed to return home. "The five victims receiving treatment at HTAA are in a stable condition in the general ward, with one victim still unable to move due to a L1-L4 vertebral fracture while one patient has had a chest tube inserted due to a lung injury," he said. 'Meanwhile, two patients still need to be monitored because they suffered fractures to the vertebrae and ribs, and one patient has been placed in a cervical collar because of an injury to the cervical bone." Lukanisman said this when asked to comment on the latest update on the accident victims a fter a working visit to the district health office (PKD) in Pekan, Pahang here today. Also present was Pahang Health director Datuk Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman. In the road accident, four people died and 35 were injured after the bus which was ferrying a group from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jeram, Masjid Tanah, Melaka to Terengganu to attend a benchmarking programme was involved in an accident with a trailer. The deceased were SK Jeram senior assistant Jeram Hasnatul Adilah Hassan, 48, second bus driver Hadi Asyraf Mad Idris, 29, school operations assistant Hamzah Ahmad, 60, and teacher, Dahlia Ahmad, 52. The bus carrying 39 passengers, including two drivers, reportedly overturned on a road slope after losing control and crashed into the trailer carrying a load of iron hoops. Source: BERNAMA News Agency