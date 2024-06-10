ROMPIN BUS CRASH: CLASSES AS USUAL AT SK JERAM

KUANTAN, Classes at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jeram in Masjid Tanah, Melaka will run as usual tomorrow, following the injury of several teachers in a bus accident on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat in Rompin early yesterday morning, said Deputy Minister of Education Wong Kah Woh. He said for the purpose of normal teaching operations, the Alor Gajah District Education Office (PPD) has provided assistance to the SK Jeram so that the school's timetable and classes can run smoothly. 'There are no problems with operations of the school. The PPD has already helped the school to ensure that all operations run smoothly. (Regarding substitute teachers from other schools), the PPD will manage. Allow some space to the PPD to manage what's best for the school,' he said. Wong said this after visiting the injured teachers, warded at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA), in Kuantan here today. When asked if the Ministry of Education (MOE) would re-evaluate outdoor activities of schools, he said: 'We will comment later in relation t o that'. So far, five victims of the accident are still warded at HTAA (Kuantan), namely four teachers with one in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The rest of the 12 injured, who were treated in Rompin (Pahang), Johor, Melaka, as well as in private medical centres have been discharged. In the meantime, Wong said the counselling team of the Pahang and Melaka State Education Departments (JPN) and Alor Gajah PPD have also met with the affected teachers and students to provide them psychosocial support to ensure emotional stability. 'After this incident, the MOE, Pahang JPN and Melaka PPD have already visited the teachers at the hospital or at home. They are ready to extend help to the teachers affected,' he said. In the road accident, four people died and 35 were injured after a tour bus reportedly overturned on a road slope after losing control and crashing into a trailer carrying a load of iron hoops. The bus passengers included a group from SK Jeram who were heading to attend a programme in Terengganu. T he deceased were SK Jeram senior assistant Hasnatul Adilah Hassan, 48, second bus driver Hadi Asyraf Mad Idris, 29, school operations assistant Hamzah Ahmad, 60 and teacher Dahlia Ahmad, 52. It is understood that the tour bus carrying 39 passengers in total included the two drivers and 22 teachers. Source: BERNAMA News Agency