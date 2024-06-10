ROMPIN ACCIDENT : HADI ASYRAF LAID TO REST

MELAKA, The remains of Hadi Asyraf Mad Idris, 29, who died in the accident on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near the Bahau three-way junction, were laid to rest at the Padang Temu Muslim Cemetery at 10 pm today. He was buried beside his father, Mad Idris Mad Said, who died about two months ago, after funeral prayer was performed at Ar Raudhah Mosque, Padang Temu. Safura Mad Idris, 47, said while the family has accepted the loss of their youngest sibling among 12, they are still grieving, especially since they lost their father in April, at the end of Ramadan. 'I last saw Hadi Asyraf when he visited my food stall in Duyong last month. Just two months after our father's passing, he joined him," Safura said. 'My brother was a devoted son. While our father was alive, he and our other brother took turns caring for him," Safura told Bernama here tonight. Safura shared that her brother had temporarily left his job as a bus attendant at the same company to care for their late father, only to return to work several year s later. Meanwhile in Alor Gajah, the remains of another victim, Hamzah Ahmad, 60, were laid to rest at the Kampung Londang Muslim Cemetery here, at 11. 30 pm. Earlier, over 100 congregants performed the funeral prayer for the deceased, an operations assistant at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jeram, Masjid Tanah, at Al-Ehsan Kampung Londang Mosque at 10.50 pm. Also in attendance was State Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transportation Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer. The accident which occurred early today, involved a bus carrying 39 passengers including two drivers. It overturned on a roadside slope after losing control and colliding with a trailer transporting steel coils. The passengers, mostly teachers from SK Jeram, Masjid Tanah, and their children, were on their way to Terengganu for a benchmarking programme. Source: BERNAMA News Agency